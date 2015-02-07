(Adds share price, earnings details)
Feb 6 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
reported on Friday a 14 percent increase in
quarterly earnings, helped by higher uranium prices.
Cameco's average realized uranium price rose 6 percent to
$50.57 per lb in the quarter.
The 2011 Fukushima meltdown in Japan led to shutdowns of all
of the country's nuclear reactors, depressing the radioactive
metal's price. The sector got a boost in late 2014 as Japan
moved toward re-starting some reactors, but the spot price
has since pulled back to around $38 per lb as of
Thursday.
Cameco, which owns the world's largest-producing uranium
mine at McArthur River, Saskatchewan, said it expects total
production of 25.3 million to 26.3 million lbs of uranium in
2015, up from 23.3 million lbs produced last year.
The company expects uranium sales to range from 31 million
to 33 million lbs in 2015, compared with 33.9 million lbs
produced in 2014.
This would lead to a fall in overall revenue of up to 5
percent.
A 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter uranium sales also
weighed on the company's quarterly revenue, which fell 9 percent
to C$889 million ($709.78 million).
Higher realized uranium prices and about a 10 percent drop
in average unit cost of sales for the metal during the quarter
helped push the fourth quarter earnings up 14 percent to C$73
million.
Adjusted earnings were 52 Canadian cents a share, above
analysts' average estimate of 29 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cameco's shares ended at C$18.89 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2525 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ken Wills)