May 1 Cameco Corp , one of the
world's biggest uranium producers, reported a 93 percent plunge
in quarterly profit on Wednesday as uranium sales fell and
prices were weaker, the company said.
Net earnings for the first quarter fell to C$9 million ($8.9
million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, from C$129 million, or
33 Canadian cents per share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Cameco earned C$27 million, or 7
Canadian cents per share, down from C$121 million and 31
Canadian cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue for the company fell 5 percent to C$444 million.
Analysts were expecting the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based
company to report earnings per share of 8 cents and revenue of
C$474 million.