BRIEF-Nevsun Resources reports Q1 revenue $71.6 million
* Nevsun Resources Ltd says in q1 produced 3.3 million pounds of copper in concentrate and 51.9 million pounds of zinc in concentrate
April 29 Uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher uranium deliveries and the sale of its interest in Bruce Power Limited Partnership.
For the first quarter, earnings jumped to C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share from C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were C$36 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, up from C$27 million or 7 Canadian cents.
($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.