April 29 Uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher uranium deliveries and the sale of its interest in Bruce Power Limited Partnership.

For the first quarter, earnings jumped to C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share from C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were C$36 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, up from C$27 million or 7 Canadian cents.

($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)