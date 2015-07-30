More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
July 30 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs and a $28 million settlement charge.
The company's net earnings attributable to its shareholders fell to C$88 million ($68 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$127 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12.5 percent to C$565 million.
($1 = C$1.29 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.