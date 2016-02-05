Feb 5 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a higher impairment charge and weakness in the Canadian dollar.

The company reported a net loss of C$10 million ($7.19 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Cameco had a profit of C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent to C$975 million. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)