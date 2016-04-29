MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Canada's uranium producer Cameco Corp reported an adjusted loss for the first quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as uranium prices continued to soften and demand remained low.
The profit attributable to equity holders was C$78 million ($62 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
After adjustments, the company reported a loss of 2 Canadian cents per share, compared with a year-ago profit of 18 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue fell 30 percent to C$408 million. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP