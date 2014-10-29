Oct 29 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
reported a quarterly loss, compared to a year-ago
profit, mainly due to impairment charge associated with an
investment.
The company reported a net loss attributable to equity
holders of C$146 million ($130.9 million), or 37 Canadian cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a
year-ago profit of C$211 million, or 53 Canadian cents per
share.
The net loss was mainly due to a C$184 million impairment
charge related to an investment in GE-Hitachi Global Laser
Enrichment, Cameco said on Wednesday.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 2
percent to C$587 million.
(1 US dollar = 1.12 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha
Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)