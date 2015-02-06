BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces redemption of Series C units
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C
Feb 6 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Friday a 14 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher uranium prices and a decline in the average unit cost of sales.
For the fourth quarter, earnings rose to C$73 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share. That compared to C$64 million, or 16 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings rose to 52 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue fell 9 percent to C$889 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C
OSLO, May 3 A three-year-old trade row with Beijing over polysilicon used in solar panels could be resolved soon as the Trump administration looks to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, the chief executive of REC Silicon said on Wednesday.