April 29 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
reported a loss compared with a year-ago profit
due to foreign exchange derivatives losses.
The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders
of C$9 million ($7.50 million), or 2 Canadian cents a share, in
the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of
C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.
The year-ago profit included a gain of C$127 million related
to an asset sale.
Revenue rose 35 percent to C$566 million.
($1 = 1.1999 Canadian dollars)
