April 29 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a loss compared with a year-ago profit due to foreign exchange derivatives losses.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$9 million ($7.50 million), or 2 Canadian cents a share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.

The year-ago profit included a gain of C$127 million related to an asset sale.

Revenue rose 35 percent to C$566 million. ($1 = 1.1999 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)