July 28 Cameco Corp , the
world's No.2 uranium producer, reported a surprise quarterly
loss due to weak uranium demand and prices, sending its shares
down 7 percent to touching a nearly 12-year low of C$12.87.
The Canadian company said uranium sales volumes fell 37
percent to 4.6 million pounds in the second quarter, while its
average realized price per pound fell about 8 percent.
The 2011 Fukushima meltdown led to shutdowns of all of
Japan's nuclear reactors, sending uranium prices into a
five-year slump.
The loss was due to lower-than-expected uranium sales for
the quarter, BMO analyst Edward Sterck wrote in a note. But
sales are likely to smooth out during the rest of the year,
given that Cameco did not make material guidance changes, he
added.
The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders
of C$137 million ($104 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share,
for the quarter ended June 30. This included an impairment
charge of C$124.4 million related to the suspension of its
Rabbit Lake operation in northern Saskatchewan.
Cameco had a profit of C$88 million, or 22 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Cameco posted a loss of 14 Canadian cents
per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a
profit of 11 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17.5 percent to C$466 million, well below
analysts' estimate of C$572.7 million.
($1 = C$1.32)
