Nov 2 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
swung to a quarterly profit, largely helped by
a 35 percent jump in uranium sales volumes.
The company reported a net profit of C$142 million, or 36
Canadian cents per share, attributable to equity holders in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$4
million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$670 million ($501.4 million).
($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars)
