Feb 9 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp
on Thursday reported a bigger fourth-quarter
loss, hurt by lower uranium prices and an impairment charge.
The net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was C$144
million ($110 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter ended Dec. 31. It took impairment charges of C$238
million in the quarter.
Cameco reported a loss of C$10 million, or 3 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier, when it took impairment charges of
C$210 million.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 9
percent to C$887 million in the latest quarter.
($1 = C$1.3134)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)