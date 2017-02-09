(Adds details, background)
Feb 9 Canada's Cameco Corp
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weak
uranium prices.
Cameco's fourth-quarter uranium sales rose 4.5 percent to
11.7 million pounds, but its average realized uranium price fell
18 percent to $38.04 per pound.
Uranium prices fell more than 50 percent post 2011's
Fukushima meltdown and have since remained depressed, largely
due to oversupply and excess inventory in the industry. The
disaster led to shutdowns of all of Japan's nuclear reactors.
Last week, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator
of the Fukushima nuclear plant, scrapped its uranium supply
contract with Cameco.
Tepco's cancellation of the contract, which accounts for
less than 3 percent of Cameco's global sales, is expected to
affect about 9.3 million pounds of deliveries through 2028,
worth about C$1.3 billion ($989.27 million) in revenue.
Net loss attributable to Cameco's shareholders was C$144
million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
Dec. 31.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 23 Canadian cents
per share, below the average analyst estimate of 26 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 9
percent to C$887 million, slightly missing analysts' estimate of
C$888 million.
($1 = C$1.31)
