Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.
The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was C$18 million ($13 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$78 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped nearly 4 percent to C$393 million.
($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .