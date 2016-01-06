WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 6 Cameco Corp
, the world's second-largest uranium producer,
said on Wednesday it expects its newest mine at Cigar Lake,
Saskatchewan to produce 16 million packaged pounds of uranium
concentrate in 2016, subject to regulatory approval.
Reaching the higher output target depends on regulators
approving an increase in the annual production limit at the
McClean Lake mill, which processes Cigar Lake ore and is owned
by France's Areva SA, Cameco said in a statement.
Cameco owns just over half of the Cigar Lake mine, with
Areva holding a more than a one-third stake. Cameco said it
would report last year's output at Cigar Lake next month.
It had aimed for production of 6 million to 8 million pounds
from the mine in 2015, but said in October that it exceeded the
target.
Oversupply has weighed down global uranium prices, after the
2011 Fukushima meltdown led to Japan shutting its reactors.
