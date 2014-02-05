By Rod Nickel
Feb 5 Canada's regulator for the nuclear
industry said on Wednesday that it has asked Cameco Corp
to idle one of its Port Hope uranium conversion
plants, part of one of the western world's few such facilities,
after an unscheduled shutdown last week.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission told Cameco not to
return the Ontario facility to operation until the commission is
satisfied with corrective measures.
Cameco said the plant shut down on Jan. 28 a critical
process for the conversion of uranium into uranium hexafluoride,
commonly known as UF6. The shutdown was due to a potentially
unsafe valve configuration, the commission said.
Its inspectors on site confirmed that employees were not
exposed to harmful chemicals and there was no release to the
environment.
Cameco spokesman Gord Struthers said the company was not
expecting a prolonged shutdown of the UF6 facility, and planned
to make up any lost production.
Port Hope is one of four commercial uranium conversion
plants in the western world. Cameco exports UF6 to be enriched
and used in nuclear reactors, mainly in the United States and
Europe, Struthers said.
Shares of Cameco dropped 0.8 percent in Toronto to C$22.50
by mid-afternoon.