* Says to issue up to 100 million A shares of its common stock through private placement at no less than 19.02 yuan per share

* Says to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan in total

* Says proceeds to be used for projects, capital injection in a financial leasing company, e-commerce platform and as supplement of working capital

