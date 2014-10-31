PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 31 Cameleon Software SA :
* Says Pros Holdings launches squeeze-out for outstanding Cameleon Software shares
* Pros Holdings holds 96.609 pct stake in Cameleon following simplified public offer
* Squeeze-out concerns 459,086 Cameleon shares (3.265 pct of capital)
* Squeeze-out price per share is 2.20 euros
* Squeeze-out to be launched on Nov. 3
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.