BRIEF-Beih-Property's Q1 contract sales up 369.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 contract sales up 369.8 percent y/y at 296 million yuan ($43.00 million)
Oct 2 Camellia Plc :
* Tom Franks and Graham Mclean have been appointed as executive directors of company with effect from Oct 1, 2014
* Tom Franks has been appointed deputy chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 contract sales up 369.8 percent y/y at 296 million yuan ($43.00 million)
* Sets subscription and offer price at 21.70 euros ($23.10) per share for the new shares