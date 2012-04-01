* Cameron Pace Group 2011 revenue roughly $58 mln
* Company rents out 3-D equipment, certifies 3-D quality
* "Titanic" in 3-D launches on Wednesday
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, April 1 As Hollywood directors
increasingly make their films in 3-D, the biggest financial
winner is turning out to be one of their own: director James
Cameron.
Cameron has emerged as one of Hollywood's hottest
entrepreneurs by cashing in on the 3-D technology he created for
"Avatar", which ranks as the highest-grossing film with a
worldwide box office take of $2.8 billion.
Cameron also directed the second-highest grossing film of
all time, the nautical disaster-romance starring Leonardo
DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, "Titanic", which is set to return to
theaters in 3-D on Wednesday.
As George Lucas set the standard for special effects with
"Star Wars", Cameron, 57, is setting the bar for 3-D technology
with cameras he created and making millions for himself in the
process by renting them to other film and TV directors.
The Cameron Pace Group, which the director formed 12 years
ago with camera guru Vince Pace, last year generated revenue
"in the ballpark of" $58 million, said its Chief Operating
Officer O.D. Welch.
That is a fraction of what Lucas' ILM special-effects house
generates, but as 3-D productions grow Cameron Pace is expected
to as well. So far, it has rented cameras and other gear to more
than two dozen movies, nine concert films and 140 sports
broadcasts.
Hollywood's 3-D conversion movement may help Cameron erase
his past failed efforts at being an inventor-entrepreneur. The
eccentric and sometimes combative director, along with late
special-effects maven Stan Winston, started Digital Domain in
1993 to compete with Lucas' ILM special-effects house.
Cameron left the company in 1998 after clashing with
investors that included IBM and Cox Communications
over the strategic direction, according to Rebecca
Keegan's Cameron biography "The Futurist."
As a result, Digital Domain never held its planned initial
public offering.
"I had begun to dislike the dynamic," Cameron told Keegan.
"When it was clear that the very controls I needed fell mostly
in the conflict-of-interest category, it obviated the upside for
me."
Cameron was not available for a comment. On March 25, he
journeyed to the bottom of the ocean, taking 3-D cameras with
him seven miles beneath the Pacific.
The failure of Digital Domain has not dimmed Cameron's star
among Hollywood moguls, said Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc
CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg.
"Entrepreneurs are judged by their successes not their
failures," Katzenberg said. "What he's done is build an
incredible business out of the 3-D technology he developed."
Housed in three non-descript buildings near the Burbank
airport, Cameron Pace collects money every step in the 3-D
movie-making process. It rents its Fusion 3-D rig and other
equipment to film producers such as Michael Bay, who used it for
"Transformers: Dark of the Moon", for up to $3 million a film.
TV productions, such as CBS's coverage of the U.S.
Open tennis championship, pay less than $100,000 apiece for the
seven or eight cameras it typically can use to shoot an event,
said CBS head of operations Ken Aagaard.
Cameron is so serious about the production quality of his
3-D cameras that his company bestows a seal of approval, as it
did with Martin Scorsese's film "Hugo".
That certification allows a studio to promote the quality of
its films to investors and potential distributors, said Lyndsay
Harding, chief financial officer of Evergreen Films, the first
studio to be CPG certified.
Evergreen will negotiate with Cameron Pace on how it will be
paid, she said. Evergreen used Cameron Pace equipment to produce
"Walking with Dinosaurs" that News Corp's Fox is
distributing next year.
Another as yet untapped revenue stream could be harvested by
certifying 3-D TV sets and other electronic products, said
Welch. Cameron Pace may also consider licensing its eight
patents, or the dozen more that are pending.
In addition to his 3-D camera business, Cameron is helping
design a new Avatar-themed area of Walt Disney Co's
Animal Kingdom park in Orlando. For his work with Disney's
Imagineering unit and consulting on its construction, Cameron
will share in the royalties from the merchandise, rides or
anything else they create.
The majority of the royalties will go to Fox, which
distributed the film. Disney hopes the area proves to be
successful enough to expand to its other parks.
What draws a customer to Cameron's company continues to be
his uncontrollable lust for all things 3-D. Michael Lewis, chief
executive of RealD, a company that licenses 3-D projectors and
glasses to theaters, was stunned when Cameron, a RealD board
member, nearly became a production assistant during filming of
the movie "Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away".
"I look up," Lewis recalled, "and there's James Cameron
hanging 80 feet above the ground."