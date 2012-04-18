* Deal valued at $270 mln

* All-cash deal to close mid-2012.

April 18 Cameron International Corp will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270 million all-cash deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on rising oil and gas exploration.

Barclays expects 2012 global energy exploration and production spending to reach a record high of $598 billion in 2012, up 10 percent from a year ago.

This is the second deal Cameron has struck in less than a year to bulk up its drilling products business, after its $375 million purchase of LeTourneau Technologies from Joy Global Inc last August.

"The addition of TTS Energy's portfolio of drilling equipment will complement the acquisition of LeTourneau Technologies ... and enhance the growth opportunities for our drilling systems platform," Cameron Chief Executive Jack Moore said in a statement.

The U.S. oilfield equipment and services company said the deal, which is subject to review and approval by the Norwegian competition authorities, is expected to close during the middle of 2012.

TTS Energy Division provides drilling equipment and rig solutions to the energy industry and its products include drilling rig control systems, among other things.

U.S. oilfield services companies are increasingly trying to tailor their services to cater to an industry-wide shift to oil- and liquids-rich plays, where activity is rising in response to high oil prices amid a U.S. natural gas glut.

Cameron shares, which have gained about 5 percent in the last six months, closed at $50.11 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.