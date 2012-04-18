* Deal valued at $270 mln
* All-cash deal to close mid-2012.
April 18 Cameron International Corp will
buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from
Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270 million all-cash
deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on rising oil and gas
exploration.
Barclays expects 2012 global energy exploration and
production spending to reach a record high of $598 billion in
2012, up 10 percent from a year ago.
This is the second deal Cameron has struck in less than a
year to bulk up its drilling products business, after its $375
million purchase of LeTourneau Technologies from Joy Global Inc
last August.
"The addition of TTS Energy's portfolio of drilling
equipment will complement the acquisition of LeTourneau
Technologies ... and enhance the growth opportunities for our
drilling systems platform," Cameron Chief Executive Jack Moore
said in a statement.
The U.S. oilfield equipment and services company said the
deal, which is subject to review and approval by the Norwegian
competition authorities, is expected to close during the middle
of 2012.
TTS Energy Division provides drilling equipment and rig
solutions to the energy industry and its products include
drilling rig control systems, among other things.
U.S. oilfield services companies are increasingly trying to
tailor their services to cater to an industry-wide shift to oil-
and liquids-rich plays, where activity is rising in response to
high oil prices amid a U.S. natural gas glut.
Cameron shares, which have gained about 5 percent in the
last six months, closed at $50.11 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.