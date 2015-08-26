* Offer values Cameron at $66.36 per share, or $12.74 bln
* Combined company pro-forma 2014 revenue would be $59 bln
* Deal should allow Schlumberger to grow market
* Schlumberger falls as much as 7.5 pct, Cameron up 41 pct
By Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty
Aug 26 Schlumberger Ltd will buy
equipment maker Cameron International Corp for $14.8
billion, as the world's top oilfield services firm scrambles to
offer a broader range of products at lower prices to oil
companies slashing budgets.
The deal, which values Cameron around the market cap it had
when oil prices were still $100 a barrel, marks the second big
merger among energy services companies since crude prices
entered a 60 percent slide last year.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes, Schlumberger's rivals, agreed
to a $35 billion tie-up in November.
Schlumberger said the acquisition will allow it to bundle
its offerings, which range from surveying a site to drilling
wells, with ones from Cameron that include pressure valves and
blowout preventers, one of which was at BP's Macondo well that
exploded in 2010.
The two companies know each other well. They set up a joint
venture, OneSubsea, to target the deepwater industry in 2012.
They have been eyeing each other since then, a person
familiar with the deal told Reuters who spoke on the condition
of anonymity, noting that Schlumberger has a history of
acquiring its partners.
"The deal should allow a more complete solution to customers
and should allow SLB to grow market share," said BMO Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Boyd. "Smaller companies offering
discrete products and services will likely be at a disadvantage
going forward."
Schlumberger said the combined company would have pro-forma
revenue of $59 billion in 2014. That is 20 percent more than
Schlumberger's revenue for 2014 and compares with $57.42 billion
generated together by Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc.
The Halliburton and Baker Hughes deal is yet to close as
U.S. antitrust enforcers believe the $35 billion merger will
lead to higher prices and less innovation, according to a
Reuters source. Billions in divestitures are planned in the hope
of winning clearance.
Schlumberger, in comparison, said it expects no antitrust
hurdles and has no plans to divest any part of Cameron's
portfolio to get regulatory approval. An anti-trust lawyer
described the product lines as complementary.
"With SLB-CAM, there is not much in the way of overlapping
businesses ... we do not envision an overly difficult antitrust
review," Oppenheimer analyst James Schumm said.
Cameron's shares were up about 41 percent at $60, below
Schlumberger's $66.36 per share cash-and-stock offer, in
afternoon trading on Wednesday. Schlumberger's shares fell as
much as 7.5 percent to $68.01, their lowest in two-and-a-half
years.
MACONDO CONNECTION
The Macondo well explosion in April 2010 killed 11 workers
and spilled millions of barrels of oil into the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico.
Investigators found Cameron's blowout preventer had battery
and wiring troubles that hindered the proper functioning of the
devices' blind shear rams, which are designed to slice through
drilling pipes and cap a well in an emergency.
Cameron agreed to a $250 million settlement with BP PLC
to help pay for costs associated with the spill.
Schlumberger's offer on Wednesday values Cameron at $12.74
billion, based on the company's diluted shares as of June 30.
Cameron shareholders will get $14.44 in cash and 0.716 of a
Schlumberger share for each share held.
Schlumberger said it expects the deal to add to earnings by
the end of the first year after the deal closes. The deal is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Goldman Sachs & Co is Schlumberger's financial adviser and
Baker Botts LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP are its legal
counsel. Cameron's financial adviser is Credit Suisse and
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is its legal counsel.
