RIYADH British Prime Minister David Cameron said the world would "come together" to prevent Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz oil shipment route and that Russia should take a tougher stance against Syria during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Iran last month threatened to blockade the strategically vital strait if it was subjected to any new international sanctions over its nuclear programme, which it says is for civilian use, but which Western countries believe is aimed at building an atomic bomb.

"In terms of the Straits of Hormuz, it is in the interests of the whole world that those straits are open and I'm sure if there was any threat to close them the world would come together and make sure they stayed open," said Cameron in a television interview also attended by Reuters.

Cameron is in the Saudi capital Riyadh for a one-day visit to the world's top oil exporter, where he met King Abdullah and other top members of the royal family.

Cameron said he and King Abdullah had discussed the situation with Iran during their meeting, which lasted two hours, and that they had also discussed the situations in Somalia, Yemen and Syria.

Asked about whether the United Nations would impose a tougher resolution on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over its violent repression of civilians, he said the Security Council needed to take a stronger line.

"We've been unable to make progress frankly because there have been some countries on the Security Council that have vetoed or threatened to veto proper resolutions on Syria," he said, singling out Russia.

ROYAL MEETINGS

During his visit, Cameron also met the conservative Islamic kingdom's foreign minister, Prince Saud al-Faisal, and the intelligence minister, Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Arabia is a major buyer of British weaponry, and British defence sources say negotiations are under way on the Saudi purchase of 48 Typhoon Eurofighter aircraft. The Saudis agreed to buy 72 Typhoons from BAE Systems (BAES.L) as part of the Salaam deal in 2006.

The Saudi armed forces chief of staff said in November that the kingdom was preparing to rebuild its armed forces in response to the "risks surrounding our country".

Bilateral trade is worth 16 billion pounds a year and Saudi investment in the U.K. is worth more than 62 billion pounds.

Cameron's visit comes at a time of high tension between the West and Iran and a year after Arab uprisings began shaking the Middle East and North Africa.

Last month London passed tough sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia has also fallen out with the Islamic republic, which it fears is using the Arab uprisings to alter the balance of power in the region.

It also points to the U.S. discovery of an alleged plot by Iranian agents to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, which Iran denies.

Later on Friday, Cameron is expected to meet Crown Prince Nayef, King Abdullah's half brother, who became heir to the throne in October.

Nayef, interior minister since 1975, has led Riyadh's campaign against Islamic militants over the past decade and has also developed a reputation for intolerance of dissent.

It was not clear whether Defence Minister Prince Salman, appointed in November, would attend Friday's talks, but he often meets visiting leaders alongside King Abdullah, his half brother and Prince Nayef, his full brother.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Tim Pearce)