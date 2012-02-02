* Cameron Q4 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.76
* Sees adj EPS $0.50-$0.55 vs est $0.75
* Patterson Q4 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.63
Feb 2 U.S. oilfield equipment and services
company Cameron International Corp posted a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates for the third straight
quarter on higher orders, but forecast first-quarter earnings
below market expectations.
For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings
of 50 cents per share 55 cents per share. Analysts, on an
average, are expecting a profit of 75 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects earnings of $3.20-$3.30 a
share, before items. Analysts were expecting a profit of $3.52 a
share.
The Houston, Texas-based company posted an adjusted
fourth-quarter profit of 77 cents a share, and revenue rose 12
percent to $2.03 billion.
Analysts expected the company to earn 76 cents a share on
revenue of $1.9 billion.
Earlier, land rig operator Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
posted a fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts'
expectations on disappointing revenue growth at its key pressure
pumping business.
Houston-based Patterson said soft demand at the unit has
extended into the first quarter.
Separately, Flotek Industries also said its
fourth-quarter revenue will be hurt by weak natural gas.
The oilfield services company expects fourth-quarter revenue
to be greater than $74.5 million. Analysts were expecting
revenue of $76 million.
Cameron shares fell 3 percent, while those of Flotek fell 9
percent on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
Patterson-UTI shares were trading down 1 percent on the Nasdaq.