BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings sees FY 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 120 pct
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
YAOUNDE May 23 Cameroon's government has given emerging markets private equity firm Actis a green light to take a 56 percent stake in the Central African nation's power utility SONEL, officials said on Friday.
The deal, which gives Actis a majority stake in SONEL and two independent power plants, was signed by Cameroon's Energy Minister Basile Atangana Kouna.
Actis acquired the stake from AES in November in a $220 million deal that required government approval. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.