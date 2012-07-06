* CAL JV plans $4.3 bln alumina investment
* Expects permit by year-end or early 2013
* Aims to be Africa's top alumina refinery
By Tansa Musa
YAOUNDE, July 6 More than three years on and a
$4.3 billion project to build a bauxite mining and alumina
refinery in Cameroon is still waiting for a mining permit, a
company executive said on Friday.
India's Hindalco, Dubai Aluminium Company (Dubal) and
Hydromine Inc announced plans for their Cameroon Alumina Ltd
(CAL) joint venture in 2008.
The project plans to tap bauxite reserves at Minim-Martap
and Ngaoundal deposits in the Adamawa region of northern
Cameroon.
"The kick-off of our project is so far delayed because we
don't yet have a mining permit," CAL Deputy General Manager Joel
Sinquin, told Reuters in an interview.
"We are pushing negotiations with the government and our
hope is to be granted the licence as soon as possible, maybe
before the end of this year or early next year."
CAL had aimed to produce 4.5 to 9 million tonnes of bauxite
per year starting in late 2014. Sinquin said the company now
expects to start building the refinery in 2015 and start
commercial production in 2018.
The alumina refinery, with a capacity of 1.4 to 3 million
tonnes, would be only Africa's second alumina refinery. Rusal
operates one in Guinea.
"We are planning an annual production of 1.5 million tonnes
of alumina per annum, doubling the continent's current lone
producer in Guinea-Conakry which produces about 700,000 tonnes a
year," Sinquin said.
"That is at least the first two to three years, after which
it will go up to 3 million tonnes per year," Sinquin said.
Alumina is the raw material for the production of aluminium
which is used in the manufacturing of vehicles, aircrafts, and
domestic products.
"Once we obtain the mining licence, it will take two years
of a detailed study at the site and three years after to
construct the refinery before mining of the bauxite begins,"
Sinquin said.
Sinquin said the government may be taking a longer time to
go through the project's feasibility study because of the size
of the project, and may also be seeking guarantees to ensure
that commercial production will indeed begin once the mining
licence was granted.
Cameroonian authorities were not available for immediate
comment.
However, the central African nation, though seeking to boost
investments in its under-explored mineral resources, has made
changes to its mining code, insisting that projects must show
adequate finances before obtaining a permit.
Sinquin said funding the CAL's alumina project was not an
issue given the financial solidity of the companies involved in
the joint venture.
According to the country's mining laws, Cameroon's
president, Paul Biya, must give the final approval for all
mining projects.
(Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)