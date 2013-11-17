YAOUNDE Nov 17 Assailants from the Central
African Republic raided a village in eastern Cameroon but the
army repulsed the attack, killing five gunmen, Cameroon Defence
Minister Edgar Allain Mebe Ngo'o said on Sunday.
One Cameroonian soldier and one villager died in the
fighting after the army deployed troops to the Kadei Division of
East Region on Saturday night, he said in a statement.
One attacker was also captured and would be interrogated to
determine the identity and motive of the gunmen, Ngo'o said.
The attack is the latest in a series of deadly cross-border
raids since the Central African Republic, which is rich in
minerals, descended into chaos after mostly Muslim Seleka rebels
ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
"For the moment the situation is under our total control,
and order, peace and security has been restored in the attacked
village," said the statement, which did not name the village.
Authorities in Cameroon say the attackers could be searching
for food and money in a region considered the breadbasket of
central Africa.
