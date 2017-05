YAOUNDE Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Cameroon's Far North Region early on Sunday, killing 11 people, three military sources told Reuters.

"We have about 11 dead and 10 injured," said a senior army source, referring to the attacks in the town of Mora. It was not immediately clear if the death toll included the attackers.

