YAOUNDE, July 4 China's Avic International has
reached a 61 billion CFA francs ($116.3 million) deal with
Cameroon for the delivery of three of the aircraft maker's MA60
turboprop planes, the company said on Wednesday.
The aircraft, which seat about 60 passengers, will be
delivered by September and will be used on domestic and
sub-regional routes by the central African nation's revamped
state-run airline Camair Co.
The airline's fleet includes a Boeing 767-300 and two
737-700s.
Xu Bo, an Avic executive who signed the deal with the
Cameroonian government, told journalists two of the planes would
be sold to country while the third would be a gift.
She said Avic will also provide spare parts and training to
Camair Co staff.
($1 = 524.3460 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)