YAOUNDE Aug 6 Suspected members of Nigerian
Islamist group Boko Haram killed 10 people and kidnapped one in
a raid on the village of Zigague in remote northern Cameroon on
Wednesday, state radio reported.
The heavily armed gunmen arrived in a pick-up truck and on
motorcycles at around 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) and stormed
the house of a local chief, kidnapping one of his children and
stealing a car, an army commander told state radio.
"On their way back, they came face-to-face with Cameroonian
soldiers but succeeded in shooting to death nine villagers and a
soldier of the Rapid Intervention Brigade (BIR)," Albert
Mekondane Obounou, senior divisional officer for the Logone and
Chari region, told state radio.
Cameroon has introduced measures to increase security on its
long jungle border with Nigeria, deploying more than 1,000
soldiers, but has failed to stop Boko Haram raids.
President Paul Biya dismissed two senior army officers last
month following Boko Haram attacks in which at least seven
people were killed and the wife of the vice prime minister was
kidnapped.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)