YAOUNDE Dec 18 Cameroon's army killed 116 Boko
Haram militants on Wednesday when they attacked a base in the
Far North region of the country, said defence ministry spokesman
Lieutenant Colonel Didier Badjeck.
Militants ambushed a column of army vehicles using an
improvised explosive device and then hundreds attacked in the
region of Amchide, 65 km (40 miles) north of Maroua, at around
10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT).
"The response of our forces was swift and appropriate. The
attack was repulsed and the attackers neutralised," Badjeck said
on Thursday, adding that 116 militants died. One soldier was
killed and at least two vehicles lost.
Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people this year, mostly
in northeastern Nigeria, as it continues a campaign for an
Islamist state.
Most of the killings have been in northeastern Nigeria, but
the group has attacked other cities and stepped up cross-border
incursions into Cameroon, prompting Cameroon to deploy troops to
its northern region.
A senior official in Cameroon's Far North region confirmed
Wednesday's attack and the toll and said it was followed by
another attack overnight for which casualties are unknown.
The army determines death tolls either visually, or by
counting the number of vehicles it destroys and estimating how
many militants each vehicle carried, said the official, who
declined to be identified.
