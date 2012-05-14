YAOUNDE May 14 French financier Vincent Bollore said on Monday that his investment group Bollore plans to invest about 50 billion CFA francs ($97.86 million) in a high-speed train line linking Cameroon's capital Yaounde to its commercial hub Douala.

Speaking to journalists after meeting Cameroon's President Paul Biya, Bollore, chief executive of the French family conglomerate, said the group also plans to extend Cameroon's rail line to some countries in the sub-region and invest in renewable energy.

"In the short-term, we intend to introduce within 12 months, a high-speed train line between Yaounde and Douala," Bollore said, adding that the project will cost about 50 billion CFA francs.

Bollore group took over management of Cameroon's national railway in 1999 for a 20-year concession following the government's decision to privatise the former state-run rail company.

Though Cameroon is the sub-region's economic powerhouse and gateway port serving neighbours such as Chad and Central African Republic, its rail and other transport network remains underdeveloped, undermining efforts to boost economic growth, the International Monetary Fund has said.

The country's rail network consists of a main line running from the port city of Douala through the capital to Ngaoundere in the Adamawa Region in the north of the country, and shorter line from Douala to Kumba in the South-West Region, all covering about 1,104 km.

Bollore group also currently manages Cameroon's main container terminal at the port of Douala, and it is vying for the concession of another terminal at the Kribi deep sea port which is under construction.

($1 = 510.9490 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)