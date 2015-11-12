LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has started marketing a new November 2025 benchmark US dollar bond with initial price thoughts of 9.75% area yield, according to a lead.

The bond will have a weighted average life of nine years.

Books are now open and the 144A/Reg S deal is Thursday's business via Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. Cameroon is rated B/B from Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)