LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has launched
a US$750m November 2025 bond at a yield of 9.75%, according to a
lead.
This is at the wide end of the final yield guidance of
9.625-9.75% set earlier on Thursday and in line with the 9.75%
area initial price thoughts set at the beginning of the
marketing process.
Demand reached about US$1.3bn.
The amortising note will have a weighted average life of
nine years.
The 144A/Reg S deal is expected to price later on Thursday
via Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. Cameroon is rated
B/B from Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)