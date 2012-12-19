YAOUNDE Dec 19 Cameroon cocoa exports reached 93,995 tonnes by the end of November since the start of the season in August, down 5 percent from the same period last season, National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) statistics showed on Wednesday.

The world's fifth-largest cocoa grower, Cameroon exported 36,373 tonnes of beans in the month of November, compared with 34,511 tonnes in the same month last year.

Month on month, exports increased nearly 33 percent from 27,374 October.

The number of exporters rose to 27 from 26 in October.

Cargill's joint venture partner Telcar Cocoa Ltd topped the monthly export chart with 8,226 tonnes from 6,221 tonnes in October, followed by Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Singapore commodities firm Olam, with 4,878 tonnes.

The Central African country exported 180,000 tonnes of cocoa during the 2011/12 season, down from the 200,083 tonnes the previous year, due to a prolonged dry season and attacks by pests and diseases.