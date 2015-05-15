YAOUNDE, May 15 Farmgate cocoa prices fell across Cameroon's cocoa growing regions in May compared with the previous months as few buyers entered the market at the start of the mid-crop harvest, authorities said on Friday. Farmers said most buyers stayed away because only small quantities of cocoa were available for sale. A kilogram of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate manufacture, sold for 1,100 CFA francs ($1.92) in Sangmelima in the South Region this month, compared with 1,225 CFA francs in April, said Moise Edou, a grower and cooperative head. In Bafia in the Centre Region, one of Cameroon's top growing areas, prices were 1,240 to 1,290 CFA francs per kilogramme, compared with 1,300 CFA francs in April, said Emmanuel Nguile of Cameroon's Cocoa and Coffee Farmers' Association. The cocoa season in Cameroon runs from August 1 to July 31, with the main harvest period from October to January/February and the light mid-crop harvest from April/May to June/July. Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg recorded across the growing regions by mid-May 2015. Region District May April South West: Mamfe 900 975 Konye 1,185 1,210 Mbonge 1,180 1,200 Muyuka 1,190 1,215 Kumba 1,200 1,250 Centre: Bafia 1,275 1,300 Emana 1,200 1,250 Mbalmayo 1,200 1,230 South: Ebolowa 1,075 1,200 Sangmelima 1,100 1,225 East: Bertoua 815 850 Yokadouma 735 800 ($1 = 573.6400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)