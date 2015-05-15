YAOUNDE, May 15 Farmgate cocoa prices fell
across Cameroon's cocoa growing regions in May compared with the
previous months as few buyers entered the market at the start of
the mid-crop harvest, authorities said on Friday.
Farmers said most buyers stayed away because only small
quantities of cocoa were available for sale.
A kilogram of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate
manufacture, sold for 1,100 CFA francs ($1.92) in Sangmelima in
the South Region this month, compared with 1,225 CFA francs in
April, said Moise Edou, a grower and cooperative head.
In Bafia in the Centre Region, one of Cameroon's top growing
areas, prices were 1,240 to 1,290 CFA francs per kilogramme,
compared with 1,300 CFA francs in April, said Emmanuel Nguile of
Cameroon's Cocoa and Coffee Farmers' Association.
The cocoa season in Cameroon runs from August 1 to July 31,
with the main harvest period from October to January/February
and the light mid-crop harvest from April/May to June/July.
Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg
recorded across the growing regions by mid-May 2015.
Region District May April
South West: Mamfe 900 975
Konye 1,185 1,210
Mbonge 1,180 1,200
Muyuka 1,190 1,215
Kumba 1,200 1,250
Centre: Bafia 1,275 1,300
Emana 1,200 1,250
Mbalmayo 1,200 1,230
South: Ebolowa 1,075 1,200
Sangmelima 1,100 1,225
East: Bertoua 815 850
Yokadouma 735 800
($1 = 573.6400 CFA francs)
