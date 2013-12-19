YAOUNDE Dec 19 Cameroon's farmers sold 21,518 tonnes of cocoa beans for grinding by the end of November since the start of the season in August, up slightly from the same period last season, National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) data showed.

The country's main grinder Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss-based chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, bought 7,527 tonnes of beans in November, bringing its total purchases for the season to 20,827 tonnes.

Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (Chococam), an affiliate of South Africa's Tiger Brand and the only other grinder in the world's fifth-largest cocoa grower, bought 333 tonnes during the month, NCCB data showed. It has purchased 691 tonnes since the start of the 2013/14 harvest.

By comparison, the two local grinders had purchased 21,233 tonnes of beans through November last year.

Sic-Cacaos processes cocoa beans into cocoa cake, cocoa powder and cocoa liquor, sold in the six-member Central African States economic zone, while Chococam manufactures chocolate sold only in Cameroon.

Both firms have announced plans to extend their markets: CHOCOCAM to the other countries in the region and Sic-Cacaos to West Africa, particularly Nigeria. Sic-Cacaos plans to set up another plant in the Ivory Coast this season.

Cameroon's cocoa production hit 228,948 tonnes in the recently completed 2012/2013 season. However, months of dry, cool weather in the cocoa-producing Centre, South West and East Regions have sparked fears of a drop in production in 2013/14.

Cameroon's cocoa season runs from August 1 to July 31, with the main harvest period from October to January/February and the light crop harvest from April/May to July. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by David Evans)