YAOUNDE, June 9 Cameroon's highest court on
Tuesday confirmed a 25-year prison sentence against a
Cameroon-born French citizen, in a case which has drawn
criticism from the U.N. human rights office and could raise
tensions with Paris.
Lawyer Lydienne Yen-Eyoum, 56, who once represented the
Central African state in a lawsuit against the local unit of
French bank Societe Generale (SogGen), was arrested in
2010, charged with embezzling state funds and sentenced in 2014.
The government said she had embezzled over 2 billion CFA
francs ($3.4 million) and demanded she reimburse 1 billion CFA
francs. She denies the charge.
Cameroon's Supreme Court on Tuesday said in a statement it
confirmed the 2014 judgement of the Yaounde Special Crimes
Court.
The United Nation's rights office said in an April 27 report
Yen-Eyoum's arrest and detention for four years before the trial
was arbitrary and the length of her detention went over
Cameroon's legal limit.
Her arrest and sentencing has thrown a spotlight on
Cameroon's judicial system, which opposition parties say has
been used by President Paul Biya's government to silence critics
who have dared to challenged his 33 years in power.
Caroline Wasserman, Yen-Eyoum's Paris-based lawyer, told
French Radio RFI she would appeal to French diplomacy to
pressure the Cameroon government, now that all legal appeal
routes in the country had been exhausted.
(Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; writing by Bate Felix; editing
by Andrew Roche)