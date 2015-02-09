(Adds details, background)
DAKAR Feb 9 Cameroon has nearly tripled its
debt issuance plans for 2015 to 900 billion CFA francs ($1.56
billion), amid a shortfall in oil revenues due to the slump in
global oil prices.
President Paul Biya signed a decree on Friday, authorising
the government to "issue debt including Treasury bills and bonds
of up to 900 billion CFA francs to finance development
projects", according to the president's website.
The government had initially planned to issue 320 billion
francs in debt this year, compared with 280 billion CFA francs
issued last year.
The statement on the website did not give any further
details, but state newspaper Cameroon Tribune said on Monday
that a fall in oil prices had forced the government to revise
its borrowing needs. Oil is Cameroon's top revenue earner,
contributing about 20 percent to the budget.
The cocoa, crude, and timber-producing Central African
country, follows other oil-dependent nations such as neighbours
Nigeria and Gabon, which have revised their oil benchmarks, cut
spending and introduced other austerity measures due to the fall
in oil prices.
Cameroon set a benchmark oil price of $89 a barrel in its
budget for 2015 but crude prices have fallen sharply since the
middle of last year. Brent crude oil for March was
trading at $57.46 a barrel on Monday.
