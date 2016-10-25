PARIS Oct 25 Speed was one factor that
contributed to the derailment of a Cameroon passenger train that
killed scores and injured hundreds last week, a Bollore
executive said on Tuesday.
"What we can say is that the train, while approaching the
station where it derailed (Eseka), was going at an abnormally
high speed," Eric Melet, chairman of Bollore Africa Railways,
told Reuters in an interview.
The train, operated by Bollore's subsidiary Camrail, was
running at about 80 km per hour (50 miles per hour) when
approaching the train station, twice the average normal speed,
Melet said.
The accident killed at least 79 people and injured at least
428 more, Melet said.
He confirmed that the company had doubled the size of the
train to 16 carriages, with the permission of authorities, to
accommodate extra passengers. He said it was full, but not
overloaded.
"The number of wagons was adapted to the situation, however,
remember the context within which this was happening. Given that
the main highway between Yaounde and Douala was cut off that
same night, there was a very high passenger demand from 0800 am
at the station in the morning."
