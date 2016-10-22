YAOUNDE Fifty-three people were killed and nearly 300 injured on Friday when a packed passenger train travelling between Cameroon's two largest cities derailed and overturned, the transportation minister said.

Speaking on state radio, Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o said the figures represented a provisional toll from the accident, which occurred near the train station in the town of Eseka, around 120 km (75 miles) west of Yaounde.

(Reporting by Anne-Mireille Nzouankeu; Writing by Joe Bavie; Editing by Larry King)