* At least 55 killed in accident, hundreds wounded
* Witnesses said rail workers had added extra wagons
* Rail line is key link between Cameroon's largest cities
By Sylvain Andzongo
DOUALA, Cameroon, Oct 22 Rescue workers in
Cameroon worked overnight to bring to hospital wounded victims
of a passenger train crash that killed at least 55 people as
work began to clear wreckage from the vital rail line, the
railway company said on Saturday.
The Central African nation's government said late on Friday
that at least 575 people were injured in the accident, which
occurred around 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) near the town of
Eseka, around 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital, Yaounde.
Fourteen people had remained trapped in the wreckage.
The figures were provisional, however, and are expected to
rise.
The packed Camrail train, operated by French industrial
group Bollore, had been travelling from Yaounde to the
port city of Douala when it derailed, causing several carriages
to overturn.
"The train with wounded and the bodies of victims has
arrived at Yaounde station in the presence of government and
Camrail officials," Camrail posted on its official Facebook page
early on Saturday.
"Busses drove passengers who escaped yesterday's incident to
Douala."
Work began during the night to remove the derailed wagons
from the line - one of the main transportation routes for goods
and passengers between the coast and the interior.
Camrail has given no indication of what might have caused
the accident. However, witnesses, including a Reuters reporter
travelling on the train, said rail workers had added extra
carriages to accommodate extra passengers before its departure.
A Bollore spokeswoman said the company would communicate on
the accident in coordination with Cameroonian government
authorities, but added that the immediate focus was on rescue
operations.
A Bollore official based in the region, who was not
authorised to speak with the press and asked not to be named,
said the company was cooperating with authorities examining the
crash.
"Camrail has made the train's conductor and its mechanic
available to the judicial police, because in these kinds of
circumstances that is the procedure. That will allow for an
understanding of what happened," the official said.
He added that traffic along the Yaounde to Douala line,
which was halted following the crash, was expected to resume
soon and engineers were at the site of the accident to evaluate
the damage.
The collapse of a section of the main highway between
Yaounde and Douala earlier on Friday had blocked hundreds of
vehicles on the road and prompted increased numbers of
passengers to undertake the journey by rail.
The two incidents, which occurred on the same day, have now
effectively cut the main transportation axis in the country of
over 22 million.
(Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)