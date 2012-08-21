YAOUNDE Aug 21 Cameroon aims to become a major
diamond exporter, especially from its Mobilong deposits
exploited by Botswana Diamond and C&K Mining, after
gaining access to the Kimberley certification process, the
country's mines minister said on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Bonde said the Central African nation has been
admitted a member country of the initiative, agreed by
governments, industries and civil society with the aim of
curbing trade in so-called blood or conflict diamonds.
"This ensures that the country's diamond production can be
sold in the international market where only certified diamonds
are allowed," Bonde told a press conference in Yaounde.
Despite its minerals potential, industrial diamond
production has only just started in Cameroon with Ireland-based
Botswana Diamonds announcing its first gem recovered from its
exploration on July 25.
Until now, mostly small-scale artisanal miners have been
producing about 5,000 carats of diamond annually, the minister
said.
South Korea's C&K Mining, the other firm operating in the
Mobilong area in the east of the country, has said it plans to
build a diamond mine with a capacity of about 1 million carats
per year.