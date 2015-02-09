YAOUNDE Feb 9 Cameroon's finance ministry will seek to raise $1.5 billion from banks to refinance the state refinery and fund other development projects, according to two presidential decrees seen by Reuters on Monday.

The decrees authorise the ministry to sign an agreement on fund-raising with Standard Chartered and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Emma Farge and Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)