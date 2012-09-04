DAKAR, Sept 4 New York venture-finance firm
Herakles Capital has withdrawn its application for membership of
the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) after complaints
by environmental groups about its $350 million project in
Cameroon.
Kuala Lumpur-based certification body RSPO said in a
statement on Tuesday that Herakles had issued a written
withdrawal of its application on Aug. 24, before the
organisation could check the allegations made against the firm.
A Herakles spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
RSPO membership is meant to benefit palm oil producers by
increasing their market access - particularly to buyers in the
United States and Europe looking for sustainable product - as
well as by bolstering access to investor capital and improving
community and labour relations.
The body was formed in 2004, in part to help the industry
improve its reputation in response to allegations it causes
irreparable deforestation and damage to wildlife.
Herakles Farms is seeking to develop more than 60,000
hectares of palm oil plantation in Cameroon. Environmental
groups including Greenpeace and WWF say the project could
endanger wildlife and deprive locals of their livelihoods.
Greenpeace and other organisations had filed a complaint
with RSPO alleging that Herakles' project violated Cameroonian
laws. The groups also said the area earmarked for the plantation
was in a biodiversity hotspot and "would disrupt the ecological
landscape and migration routes of protected species."
Herakles has denied the allegations. It said in the letter
withdrawing its application to RSPO, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters, that it had submitted its application in
mid-February and had not yet received a decision.
"The... grievance process is preventing the company from
moving forward during a critical and time-sensitive period, in
which we must move our first planting of seedlings from the
nursery to the field," Herakles said in the letter.
"We remain committed to sustainable development and will
continue to follow RSPO and IFC (International Finance Corp.)
guidelines as our standards for any development related to oil
palm," it said.