YAOUNDE A French family of seven kidnapped in Cameroon's Far North Region and taken to Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram militants have been released, a senior Cameroonian official said in a statement on Friday.

"They are all alive and well," Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the Secretary General of Cameroon's presidency said in the statement carried by state radio. He said the family had been handed to Cameroon authorities late on Thursday. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Pravin Char)