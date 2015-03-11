* MTN agreed to pay $125 mln for renewal, 3G/4G licence
* MTN to invest over $7 bln on its network over 15 years
* Orange expected to sign similar deal on Thursday
By Sylvain Andzongo
YAOUNDE, March 11 Cameroon has renewed the
operating licence of Africa's largest telecoms provider MTN
and allowed the firm to start offering third and fourth
generation (3G and 4G) services in the Central African country,
MTN said on Wednesday.
MTN's rival in Cameroon, Orange, was expected to
sign a similar deal on Thursday. The approval of 3G and 4G
services could boost internet penetration in Central Africa's
biggest economy and spur growth in the online business sector.
South Africa's MTN, Cameroon's leading mobile provider with
nearly 10 million subscribers or about 60 percent of the market,
said it paid 75 billion CFA Francs ($125 million) for the
licence.
The licence was renewed for 15 years until Feb. 2030, MTN
said in a statement.
After handing a cheque to the government, Karl Toriola, MTN
Cameroon's chief executive, said the group would aim to improve
the country's telecommunications sector.
MTN said it plans to invest 4,400 billion CFA francs ($7.36
billion) during the licence period to improve its network, and
that its 3G and 4G network will be available in 16 towns by the
first year and will cover at least 75 percent of the population
by 2018.
Just 6 percent of Cameroon's population has internet
access, among the lowest in Africa, despite having more than 16
million mobile phone subscribers. MTN said the new services
could help increase internet penetration to more than 20
percent.
The faster 3G and 4G services will enable better voice
communication, high speed internet, video, gaming and other data
services, seen as revenue growth areas in the mobile sector as
revenues from voice dwindles.
MTN and Orange in Cameroon, a subsidiary of France's Orange
, have been in negotiations with the government over
the renewal of their licences and clearance to offer 3G and 4G
services.
Cameroon's Post and Telecommunications Minister Jean-Pierre
Biyiti bi Essam told Reuters that Orange was expected to sign a
deal with the government on Thursday, but declined to give
further details.
An Orange official who requested anonymity, told Reuters
that their terms will be similar to MTN's.
Cameroon's third mobile operator Nexttel, owned by Vietnam's
Viettel Group, a state-owned mobile network operator wholly
owned by the Ministry of Defence, received approval to offer 3G
services when it launched last year.
