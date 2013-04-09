* Central African state seeks to reverse output decline
* Bids required by mid-June, official says
* Blocks located in "mature oil province"
YAOUNDE, April 9 Cameroon is auctioning off
exploration licences for three offshore and two onshore oil
blocks, an official at the country's state oil company said on
Tuesday.
The central African state is trying to reverse a decline in
crude oil production, which averaged just over 70,000 barrels
per day in 2012 from a 1977 peak of 185,000 bpd.
"We believe and are hopeful that these (blocks) will
significantly raise production," said Simon Tamfu, National
Hydrocarbons Corporation's exploration manager.
He said the blocks were put up for auction in January and
that companies had until mid-June to submit their proposals. He
declined to say which companies had so far expressed interest.
The blocks include the shallow water Lungahe, Bomana, and
Dissoni leases in the Rio del Rey Basin - near existing
producing fields - as well as the Kombe-Nsepe and Manyu leases
onshore, Tamfu said.
The two onshore blocks are covered by protected forests,
including the Douala-Edea Wildlife Reserve and the Ejagham
Forest Reserve, and would be classified as "special operations
zones" requiring more stringent regulation.
He said winning bidders would be required to pay the
government a $3 million signature bonus, and adhere to a
production sharing contract outlining mining drilling
requirements, taxes and payments on eventual output.
Existing oil producers in Cameroon include UK firm Bowleven
, independent French producer Perenco, and
Chinese-controlled Addax Petroleum.
Rolake Akinola, an analyst at Ecobank, said the new blocks
were likely to attract significant interest from oil companies.
"They provide access to a mature oil province with high
prospects," she said in a research note.