YAOUNDE, April 7 Cameroon power company eneo
plans to invest 37.5 billion CFA francs ($62 million) in 2015,
its general manager said on state radio on Tuesday, as it seeks
to improve the reliability of the country's power supply.
The central African oil and cocoa producer suffers from
regular blackouts, especially in the dry season as water levels
in hydroelectric reservoirs dwindle. Cameroon has vowed to
improve electricity supplies as part of a broad economic plan to
become an emerging market country by 2035.
"The majority of this budget, or 20.5 billion CFA francs
($34 million), will be spent on the renewal, reinforcement and
extension of the network for distribution and transmission of
electricity," said Joel Nana Kontchou, ENEO's managing director.
Eneo, co-owned by private equity firm Actis and the
Cameroonian government with nearly 1,000 megawatts of power
capacity, said work on improving transmission to the commercial
capital Douala will begin this week.
The works will result in supply disruptions for the next few
months in the city, the company added.
