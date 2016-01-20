UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
(Corrects amount in first paragraph, clarifies that figure represents unpaid taxes)
YAOUNDE Jan 20 The local units of Orange and MTN owe Cameroon nearly 100 billion CFA francs ($166 million) in unpaid taxes, including on games, the Central African nation's corruption board said on Wednesday.
A wide-reaching probe into the telecoms sector, carried out by the CONAC anti-corruption commission, found that taxes totalling 176 billion CFA francs had gone unpaid by various companies also including Camtel and Viettel.
